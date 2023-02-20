Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,785 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $111.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

