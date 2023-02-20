FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $149.61 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.85.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

