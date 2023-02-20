FORA Capital LLC Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $129.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

