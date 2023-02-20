Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,090 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,674 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

UBER opened at $34.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

