Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

UBER stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

