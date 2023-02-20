Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $38,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $107.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

