Aviva PLC Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,914 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

FAST opened at $53.44 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.