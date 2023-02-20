Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 2,099,386 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,099,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

