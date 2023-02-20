Veritable L.P. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

