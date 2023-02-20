7,233 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

