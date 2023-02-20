Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 168,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

