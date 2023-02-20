Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 168,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
