Smith Moore & CO. Takes $141,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

