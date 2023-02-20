Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 224,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $108.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,383. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

