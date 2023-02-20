Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,485 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,350 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,659 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,020,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,441 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Loop Capital began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

