Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE BSX opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

