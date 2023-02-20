Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 90 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $281.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.43 and its 200-day moving average is $295.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

