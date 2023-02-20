Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,510,000 after purchasing an additional 93,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $170.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $234.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

