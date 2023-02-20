Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,168 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $36.55.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

