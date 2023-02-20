Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,202.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

