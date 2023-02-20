FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in CDW by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in CDW by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW Price Performance

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW stock opened at $213.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

