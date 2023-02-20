Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PPT opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

