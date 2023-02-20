Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PPT opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $4.08.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
