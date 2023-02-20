Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 13,351 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $375,601. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

