Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $168.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

