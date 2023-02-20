969 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 574,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $297.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.77 and a 200 day moving average of $255.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

