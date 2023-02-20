Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 36,604 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,604 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $26,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.22 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.