HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HP were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

