Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,961 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROST opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.