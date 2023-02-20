1,540 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.55.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSS opened at $270.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.58. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

