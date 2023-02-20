Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,408 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,650,000 after buying an additional 249,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $132.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $265.45.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.