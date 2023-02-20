GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 796 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Micron Technology by 169.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Micron Technology by 29.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $59.01 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

