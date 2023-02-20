443 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,605.62 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,427.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,353.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

