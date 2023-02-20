Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HEGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HE opened at $42.30 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $222,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

