Veritable L.P. Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW opened at $213.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average of $180.36. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

