Aviva PLC Has $23.04 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $23,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Sempra by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $158.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.98.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

