Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 210,374 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock worth $323,008 over the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

