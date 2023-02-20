Aviva PLC Has $23.73 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,878 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of General Mills worth $23,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Mills by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS opened at $76.77 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

