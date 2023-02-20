Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.40 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.