Aviva PLC Purchases 88,167 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Aviva PLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of ONEOK worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.8 %

ONEOK Increases Dividend

OKE stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.11%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

