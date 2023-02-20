Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

