Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

