Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $24.56 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,204 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $24,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $49,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.