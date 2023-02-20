Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,827 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Albemarle worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 55.4% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 8,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 91.9% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 9.7 %

ALB stock opened at $258.01 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.74.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

