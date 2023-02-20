Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 20.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,424,000 after buying an additional 887,520 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $54,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 48.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,047,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 342,616 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $71.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

