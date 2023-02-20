Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $240.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.