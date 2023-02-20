Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,341,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

