Pictet Asset Management SA Has $24.65 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $24,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $256.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.