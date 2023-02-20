Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.75.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $677.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

