Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $301.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.52. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

