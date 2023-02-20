UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.4% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,736,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,338,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $3,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $227.98 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

