Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 397 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

